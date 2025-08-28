Condolence

KARACHI: Sarmad Ali, President and Muhammad Athar Kazi, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Syed Roshan Ali, Proprietor, Metro Media Advertising, Karachi.

Syed Roshan Ali was a distinguished advertising practitioner who played remarkable role in the promotion of the advertising industry in Pakistan.

The APNS offers condolences to the bereaved family and prays that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025