Sindh CM reviews flood preparedness, asks officials to take steps

Recorder Report Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 07:27am

KARACHI: A high-level meeting was held here at the Chief Minister’s House under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to review flood preparedness across the province.

Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the meeting issued instructions for immediate action in the province, taking into account the recent devastation caused by floods in Punjab and the latest warnings from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The CM warned that very high flood levels are expected at the Guddu and Sukkur barrage locations of the Indus River on the 4th and 5th September. All relevant authorities have been instructed to remain alert and ensure full implementation of the Provincial Monsoon Contingency Plan 2025.

Memon stated that the Chief Minister directed divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, the PDMA, and relevant departments to remain on 24-hour alert, take immediate measures to protect embankments and vulnerable communities, and ensure the availability of essential arrangements, including tents, ration bags, boats, medicines, and machinery.

The Chief Minister assigned various ministers and members of the provincial assembly to the right and left banks of the Indus River to directly monitor the condition of embankments and high-risk areas.

The health department was instructed to immediately deploy medical teams and carry out preventive vaccination campaigns against waterborne diseases. The KMC, local bodies, and rescue officials were directed to ensure emergency evacuations, and to provide heavy machinery, and arrange safe shelters.

The Chief Minister stressed that protecting people’s lives and property is the top priority, and all institutions must maintain full coordination with the NDMA and federal authorities.

