High level of flooding in Ravi, Chenab, Sutlej: People advised to evacuate immediately

LAHORE: Due to recent heavy rains in the upper areas of Punjab, the water level in the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers has risen to dangerous levels, resulting in high levels of flooding being recorded in these rivers.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department has sent an official letter to the Federal Ministry of Interior requesting the deployment of the army in seven districts of the province in view of the severe flood situation.

In view of the flood threat, the army has been called in Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Narowal and Okara to provide assistance to the civil administration. According to the Interior Department, this decision has been taken to ensure the safety of human lives, timely relief operations, and possible evacuation in the affected areas. The district administration, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, and police are already on alert and active.

According to the PDMA report, floodwaters are continuing to flow into the rivers, which is likely to severely affect the lower areas.

According to officials, a flood of 150,000 cusecs is likely to pass through Shahdara this evening. A flood of 230,000 cusecs is passing through Kot Ninan in the Ravi River. A flow of 229,000 cusecs of water has been reported at Jasar. 72,000 cusecs is flowing through the siphon, while 71,000 cusecs of water is flowing through Shahdara.

Rescue and district administration have instructed citizens to immediately move to safer places and contact relevant agencies in case of any emergency.

On the other hand, in view of the flood situation, Punjab Police has also been put on high alert. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that all resources are being utilized to protect citizens and assist in relief activities.

According to the IG Punjab, evacuation of citizens from the affected areas is being ensured while full facilities are being provided to the victims in the relief camps. He said that the police is also playing a full role in providing food, water and medicines to the affected people.

The relief activities are being supervised by RPOs, DPOs and other supervisory officers themselves. Continuous patrolling of relief teams is going on in rural areas and settlements. The police is in constant contact and coordination with the PDMA, district administration and rescue agencies so that any emergency situation can be dealt with in a timely manner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025