Punjab minister highlights significance of CM’s Japan visit

LAHORE: Terming the recent visit of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to Japan as of great importance for Punjab and Pakistan, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, said that different Japanese companies were persuaded to invest in Pakistan and MoUs were signed with departments including agriculture.

The Chief Minister visited Japan on the invitation of the Japanese government and held fruitful discussions. However, some elements are unnecessarily criticizing, she said, adding: “We welcome constructive criticism, but objections on clothes and shoes reflect a shallow and unserious approach.”

Azma Bokhari informed that during her return flight from Japan, the Chief Minister held a high-level meeting on the flood situation and even today continues to directly monitor the situation through continuous meetings. She stated that the Punjab government always plans ahead of emergencies, which is why people are never left alone in difficult times. She further said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz works 16 hours a day, takes no salary, does not take leave, and even bears the expenses of official trips from her own pocket.

While addressing a news conference along with Communications & Works Minister Suhaib Ahmad Bharath and Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq, Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that on the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, all institutions have been fully active from the very first day to tackle the flood situation. Despite record-breaking rainfall in Sialkot after eleven years and an extraordinary rise in the Ravi River after 38 years, affected citizens were rescued in time and no loss of life occurred, she said.

The minister clarified that the Chief Minister has already issued strict instructions to control flour prices. She rejected the impression that medicines are stocked in warehouses but not available to the public, confirming that there is no shortage of medicines in Punjab.

Provincial Communica-tions & Works Minister Suhaib Ahmad Bharath said that the visit to Japan was carried out with full preparation and planning. Discussions were held on collaboration in various sectors, and a special visit was made to the Institute of Medicine.

Punjab Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq said that the “Suthra Punjab” program of Chief Minister Punjab was highly appreciated in Japan. He noted that this initiative is the world’s largest uniform sanitation system, designed to serve 130 million citizens. He added that Punjab produces 50,000 tons of waste daily, which will now be recycled.

The delegation also inspected a plant in Yokohama generating 9 megawatts of electricity from waste, along with water filtration and wastewater treatment plants.

According to Zeeshan Rafiq, this advanced technology will be introduced in Punjab to utilize dumping sites for energy and water conservation. He further stated that the permanent solution to flooding lies in building dams, which is why the Punjab government is prioritizing water reservoirs. On this occasion, he also condemned India’s increasing acts of terrorism.

The ministers emphasized that the only permanent solution to floods is the construction of dams, which is why the Punjab government is giving special attention to water reservoirs. On this occasion, they also strongly condemned India’s increasing terrorist activities.

