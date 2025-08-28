Global finance: fault line in architecture

Markets are still pricing calm, but could they be ignoring a storm. The attempt to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook has become more than just another Trumpian tantrum. It signals a blatant willingness to weaponise the Federal Reserve, and that has consequences far beyond Washington.

When the independence of the world’s most influential central bank is compromised, the pricing of US debt, the stability of the dollar, and the structure of global capital flows all shift; and you can bet your bottom dollars that the tough guy behind this shock-and-awe understands this pretty well and simply does not care.

Needless to say, of course, that all this would not have been such a big deal if US economic/financial outlook didn’t (very) directly affect all global markets also; some directly, some with some lag.

For decades, the “full faith and credit” of US institutions has underpinned the dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency. That faith was not built on America’s size alone, but on the credibility of its systems. Undermining the Fed risks unanchoring that credibility, raising questions in the very markets that set the price of money. If investors start demanding a higher risk premium on US Treasuries, the ripple effects will extend through currencies, equities, and commodities alike.

This is not theoretical. The bond market has already begun to react at the margins. Treasury yields spiked briefly before retracing, but the repricing of forward curves shows early signs of creeping unease. Markets are firmly placing their bets on a September Fed rate cut — with CME FedWatch showing around an 86–87 percent probability. Yet the backdrop of political turmoil and volatility around monetary policy is prompting more cautious positioning, particularly in derivatives markets.

Global cautionary tales are stark. In Turkey, political pressure to maintain low interest rates culminated in a stunning 500-basis-point hike in March 2024; a clear signal of how quickly investor trust can unravel. Argentina’s long history of executive interference and chronic economic instability continues to strain bond and currency markets, and recent developments remain politically charged and volatile. Even India, once praised for the Reserve Bank’s independence, saw Governor Urjit Patel resign in December 2018 amid a contentious clash with the government over policy autonomy, raising serious concerns about the institution’s credibility

Markets understand that central bank independence is more than just a governance principle. It is a pricing mechanism. When policy is viewed as a function of political expediency rather than economic data, investors cannot model outcomes. That uncertainty raises funding costs, destabilises currencies, and erodes the effectiveness of monetary transmission itself.

What makes the current US moment so dangerous is its scale. Unlike Turkey or Argentina, US Treasuries are the benchmark for global risk-free returns. Any erosion of trust in that benchmark forces a repricing across asset classes. The dollar’s so-called “exorbitant privilege” depends on the assumption that its custodians act with institutional discipline. If that assumption fails, the cost of capital everywhere rises, particularly in emerging and frontier markets.

This raises uncomfortable questions for economies like Pakistan’s. Policymakers here have repeatedly been told that central bank autonomy attracts foreign capital, anchors inflation expectations, and builds investor trust. But if Washington treats the Fed’s independence as disposable, why would smaller economies pay the political price of enforcing it? That question becomes harder to ignore when IMF programmes are conditional on precisely such reforms.

For now, global markets are giving Trump the benefit of the doubt. Volatility indices remain subdued, and US equities continue to trade near all-time highs. The dollar index has eased from last year’s peaks, but its retracement still reflects more of Powell’s dovish shift than fears about institutional breakdown. Yet this calm feels less like confidence and more like denial. The cracks are showing, just not priced in.

Foreign exchange markets are showing signs of growing nervousness. EURO/USD is trading above 1.15, reflecting a softer dollar amid rising expectations of monetary policy divergence.

The Japanese yen has strengthened nearly 6 percent this year on safe-haven flows despite Japan’s steady interest rate environment. And in the options market, activity has surged — Canadian dollar options volume alone is up over 200 percent, suggesting traders are increasingly looking for hedges amid uncertainty.

Risk premia are also creeping up in frontier markets, Pakistan included. And all of this is before accounting for the tariffs. Trump’s renewed threats of sweeping duties on European and Chinese imports could complicate the Fed’s path further. If inflation spikes because of higher import costs, Powell may have less room to cut rates, frustrating equity bulls while reinforcing currency volatility. For traders, this means conflicting signals: slower growth on one side, stickier prices on the other.

Markets can tolerate political noise so long as the policy framework is predictable. They cannot tolerate uncertainty in the world’s lender of last resort. If Trump continues to test the limits of Fed autonomy, investors will begin pricing the risk of executive interference into every dollar-denominated asset. That is a structural repricing, not a short-term trade.

On the surface, markets seem composed. But beneath that calm, dynamics are shifting. A recent Treasury auction showed continued strength rather than softness, but other signs raise concern: safe-haven demand is already evident. Gold climbed to a two-week high, supported by market worries over political uncertainty and a softer dollar. Three-month cross-currency basis swaps for the euro and yen have widened sharply, reaching their most negative levels since late 2023 – a marker of rising dollar funding stress among global borrowers.

The broader danger is that this becomes self-reinforcing. The more unpredictable the Fed appears, the more investors hedge, and the tighter global liquidity gets. Emerging markets like Pakistan face higher dollar funding costs at precisely the moment they can least afford them. Capital that might have flowed into equities or infrastructure gets parked in cash or redirected into hard assets. Growth slows, currencies weaken, and vulnerabilities compound.

Trump’s battle with the Fed is not just a domestic political spectacle. It is a fault line in the architecture of global finance. The dollar’s centrality depends on trust, and trust depends on institutional guardrails holding firm. If those guardrails weaken, the repricing will not stay confined to US assets. It will cascade outward, dragging liquidity, valuations, and capital flows with it.

Markets have been wrong-footed before by underestimating political risk. They may be doing it again.

