Mubarak Village School needs attention

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the urgent attention of the authorities and the public towards the alarming condition of the Government Secondary School, Mubarak Village, Keamari District, Karachi.

In the first week of May 2025, the roof of one of the classrooms collapsed, destroying all the furniture and leaving the room unusable.

Fortunately, no lives were lost, as the students and teachers narrowly escaped. Only days earlier, another portion of the roof had also fallen, creating a constant sense of fear among the students and staff. The school currently has nearly 500 boys and girls enrolled, all of whom are now at risk.

Despite repeated complaints, no concrete action has been taken by the concerned authorities. The building remains in a dangerous condition, and parents, fearing for their children’s lives, have stopped sending them to school for the past week. This has brought the entire academic process in the area to a halt.

The residents demand an immediate structural assessment and repair of the school building. Until then, temporary arrangements such as tent classrooms should be provided so that education can continue without risking the lives of young students.

If timely measures are not taken, a tragedy may occur at any moment, and the responsibility will fall on the authorities who have failed to act despite repeated warnings.

Sarfraz Haroon (Karachi)

