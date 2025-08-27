In pictures: Pakistan reels under record rains, flash floods

Call it nature’s fury or man’s mistake, Pakistan has been battered by record-breaking rains, triggering flash floods that have inundated towns, villages, and farmlands across multiple cities.
Streets turning into rivers, homes damaged, and thousands of people have been displaced as authorities struggle to cope with the scale of rains and water coming from India.
The relentless downpours have not only disrupted daily life but also raised concerns about food security and infrastructure damage.
From submerged roads to collapsed bridges, the devastation is evident in every corner hit by the rains that have killed over 700 people across the country. Rescue teams and volunteers are seen wading through waist-deep waters, evacuating stranded families, while children cling to makeshift rafts.
These images capture the scale of destruction and resilience of those affected, offering a stark reminder of the country’s growing vulnerability to climate extremes.
