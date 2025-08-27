In pictures: Pakistan reels under record rains, flash floods

Call it nature’s fury or man’s mistake, Pakistan has been battered by record-breaking rains, triggering flash floods that have inundated towns, villages, and farmlands across multiple cities.

Streets turning into rivers, homes damaged, and thousands of people have been displaced as authorities struggle to cope with the scale of rains and water coming from India.

The relentless downpours have not only disrupted daily life but also raised concerns about food security and infrastructure damage.

From submerged roads to collapsed bridges, the devastation is evident in every corner hit by the rains that have killed over 700 people across the country. Rescue teams and volunteers are seen wading through waist-deep waters, evacuating stranded families, while children cling to makeshift rafts.

These images capture the scale of destruction and resilience of those affected, offering a stark reminder of the country’s growing vulnerability to climate extremes.

A resident walks on a wall to avoid flooded street, following monsoon rains and rising water levels, in Sialkot, Punjab province, Pakistan, August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Men stand on a bridge over the Chenab River, following the monsoon rains and rising water level in Wazirabad, in Punjab province, Pakistan August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A woman uses a mobile phone as she carries her baby along a flooded street, following monsoon rains and rising water levels in Sialkot, Punjab province, Pakistan, August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Volunteers from Rescue 1122 search for residents in a flooded area, following monsoon rains and rising water levels in Sialkot, Punjab province, Pakistan, August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Villagers wade through floodwaters after heavy rainfall in the Kasur district of Pakistan’s Punjab province on August 24, 2025. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

Flood-affected people evacuate on a boat amid rising water levels after heavy rainfall in the Haqu Wala village of Pakistan’s Kasur district on August 24, 2025. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

Farmers transport a heap of crops on a buffalo cart after heavy rainfall in the flood-affected area of Kasur district in Punjab province on August 24, 2025.

People wade through a flooded road with partially submerged vehicles after the monsoon rain, in Karachi, Pakistan, August 19, 2025. REUTERS/Imran Ali