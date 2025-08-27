BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Markets

TSX scales new peak, lifted by robust bank earnings

Reuters Published August 27, 2025

Canada’s main stock index hit a fresh record high on Wednesday as investors cheered strong quarterly results from top domestic lenders, including Royal Bank of Canada.

At 09:48 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.23% at 28,403.82 points, edging past Friday’s intraday record climb.

RBC topped analysts’ profit estimates as it set aside smaller-than-expected loan loss provisions that included releases in its wealth management segment.

Its shares jumped 5.3%, helping lift the financial index , with 32% weighting on TSX, by 1.1% in early trading.

“A big part of our stock market is banks and financials, and so the market’s been reacting positively to that,” said Devin Cattelan, portfolio manager at Verecan Capital Management.

Peers Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia have also benefited from smaller provisions on the back of easing trade tensions.

National Bank of Canada reported an increase in third-quarter profit, but its shares were down 4.3%.

Canadian banks have been expanding their wealth management segment due to stable fee-based revenue, diversifying from interest income tied to shifting rates and credit risks.

“As markets have grown, there would be growth that would happen in the underlying portfolios, which would help boost revenues and profits in those sectors,” Verecan’s Cattelan added.

Meanwhile, Dollarama dipped 3.6%. The discount store operator’s quarterly sales surpassed market estimates, driven by higher demand as shoppers looked for affordable household supplies and groceries.

Canada Goose’s controlling shareholder Bain Capital has received take-private bids at a valuation of about $1.4 billion, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the luxury goods maker climbed 13%.

On the flip side, TSX’s materials index lost 1.3% as it tracked lower gold prices, pressurised by a firm dollar and profit-taking.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

