Sports

Govt approves Rs250m for Pakistan hockey team’s participation in FIH Pro League

BR Web Desk Published August 27, 2025

The federal government has approved a financial assistance package of Rs250 million to facilitate Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming season of the FIH Pro League, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) said Wednesday.

A total of Rs400 million has been sanctioned, of which, Rs250 million has been earmarked for the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to ensure the national team’s participation in the prestigious international league, the board said.

PHF seeks more time to decide on participation in FIH Pro League

“The remaining Rs150 million will be utilised for the organization of the first National Youth Games, scheduled to be held in Islamabad,” it added.

The PSB has directed the PHF to submit a comprehensive participation plan within three days, detailing the team’s travel schedule, logistical arrangements, administrative requirements, and training preparations.

