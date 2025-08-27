BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Aug 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Experts sceptical of Trump’s claim of ‘massive’ oil reserves in Pakistan: Bloomberg

BR Web Desk Published August 27, 2025

Despite renewed interest from major US companies in Pakistan’s energy sector, industry experts have cast doubt on claims of “massive” reserves touted by US President Donald Trump, pointing to decades of limited discoveries, foreign exits, and persistent challenges in exploration, reported Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Last month, Trump said that his administration struck a deal with Pakistan in which Washington would work with Islamabad in developing the South Asian nation’s oil reserves.

“We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves,” Trump wrote on social media.

“We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling Oil to India some day!”

Following this, the US administration imposed a 19% reciprocal tariff on a wide range of Pakistani goods, significantly lower than the initially proposed 29%.

Last week, US Charge d’Affaires to Pakistan, Natalie A. Baker, during a high-level meeting with Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, highlighted strong American interest in Pakistan’s energy sector.

However, Bloomberg, citing its data, pointed out that Pakistan’s oil production has been on a downward trajectory in recent years.

“If Pakistan had massive oil reserves”, then so many foreign companies wouldn’t have left, said Moin Raza Khan, former CEO of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), one of the country’s largest E&P.

Bloomberg noted that Pakistani officials like to cite a 2013 estimate from the Energy Information Administration of 9.1 billion barrels of recoverable shale oil, but analyst at Arif Habib Limited, Iqbal Jawaid, says the overall country’s reserves are much lower, putting the figure at closer to about 238 million barrels.

Moreover, “it has been more than a decade since anything notable was found in Pakistan,” read the report.

“The two most recent big finds are now the nation’s two-largest oil-producing fields, “said Jawaid.

As per the report, Makori East was discovered in 2011 by a group that includes Hungary’s MOL Group, and Nashpa in 2009 by a venture led by Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

It said that global energy giants i.e. Eni Spa and Exxon Mobil Corp., took a look at Pakistan’s offshore potential in the Arabian Sea in 2019, drilling a well in partnership with OGDCL and others, “but didn’t find anything meaningful”.

Meanwhile, the report noted that international players have steadily exited the market: Kuwait Petroleum, TotalEnergies, and Shell have wound down operations.

It said that Pakistan, in an attempt to attract new investment, announced a bidding round for 40 offshore blocks, including areas in the Indus Basin, with bids due in October.

“Any discovery that boosts domestic oil production would be a boon for the government, given its energy import bill. The nation’s output has been sliding since hitting a peak in 2018,” said Bloomberg, citing data from the International Energy Agency.

However, even if reserves exist, unlocking them would remain a challenge, warn experts.

“There would be significant risks for those looking to unearth Pakistani reserves, given shortages of technology and infrastructure and entrenched security challenges,” said Michael Kugelman, a non-resident Senior Fellow at Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, told Bloomberg.

“If these obstacles were easy to overcome, then we would have seen Pakistan tapping into these reserves instead of relying so heavily on oil imports, and we would have seen more external players getting involved,” he said.

US President Donald Trump energy sector oil reserves Natalie Baker Pakistan US trade deal Bloomberg report MASSIVE OIL RESERVES

Comments

200 characters

Experts sceptical of Trump’s claim of ‘massive’ oil reserves in Pakistan: Bloomberg

PSX sheds over 900 points as flood concerns grip investors

PM Shehbaz seeks deeper ADB partnership in railways, minerals, and public transport

Pakistani rupee registers 14th successive gain against US dollar

7 swept away in Sambrial as NDMA evacuates 210,000 from flooded areas

India releases water from dams, warns rival Pakistan of cross-border flooding, says source

Pakistan Textile Council warns of disruption over EFS amendments

CCP seeks ban on online marketplace Temu

Pakistan plans to use solar to power Gwadar Port

Pakistan to extend maximum facilitation for Japanese investors, says PM

Read more stories