‘Strong and growing’ interest among American firms in Pakistan’s energy sector, says US diplomat

US Charge d’Affaires to Pakistan, Natalie A. Baker, highlighted strong American interest in Pakistan’s energy sector.

The US official gave her remarks during a high-level meeting with Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between the United States and Pakistan in the energy sector, with particular emphasis on the oil, gas, and minerals sectors, read a statement.

Last month, the US administration imposed a 19% reciprocal tariff on a wide range of Pakistani goods, significantly lower than the initially proposed 29%, under an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump.

Pakistan, US vow to advance new trade agreement, boost trade & investment

Pakistan’s revised tariff rate of 19% is lower than that of several regional economies, including India (50%), Bangladesh (20%), Vietnam (20%), and Sri Lanka (20%).

During Wednesday’s meeting, Baker highlighted significant opportunities for American investment in Pakistan’s energy landscape.

“There is a strong and growing interest from US companies in Pakistan’s oil, gas, and minerals sector, in line with the vision of President Trump,” she said.

“The US is committed to working with Pakistan. The US Embassy will actively facilitate direct linkages between American companies and their Pakistani counterparts in the Exploration & Production (E&P) sector,” she said.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik welcomed the keen interest from US investors and detailed the upcoming opportunities.

“The government is undertaking a bidding round for offshore and onshore oil and gas exploration blocks, which presents a tremendous opportunity for international partners,” Malik said.

“Pakistan possesses huge untapped potential, especially shale oil & gas, and converting these indigenous resources into tangible reserves is a target of our government. We are already engaged in a positive information exchange with US companies,” he added.

Charge d’Affaires Baker reinforced that the US-Pakistan had the counter terrorism dialogue, “now we would like to drive this partnership forward in the economic realm”.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepen the energy partnership, leveraging US technology and investment to support mutual economic and energy growth.