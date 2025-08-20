BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.25%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 91.65 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.95%)
DCL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.7%)
DGKC 191.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 53.11 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (5.71%)
FFL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
GCIL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.39%)
HUBC 158.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 91.75 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.16%)
NBP 148.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.2%)
PAEL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.49%)
PPL 180.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.02%)
PREMA 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.14%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.42%)
PTC 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 118.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.54%)
SSGC 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.49%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
TRG 57.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.21%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.82%)
BR100 15,250 Increased By 64.1 (0.42%)
BR30 43,138 Increased By 295.8 (0.69%)
KSE100 150,982 Increased By 1621.1 (1.09%)
KSE30 46,006 Increased By 453.7 (1%)
Aug 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

‘Strong and growing’ interest among American firms in Pakistan’s energy sector, says US diplomat

BR Web Desk Published 20 Aug, 2025 12:24pm

US Charge d’Affaires to Pakistan, Natalie A. Baker, highlighted strong American interest in Pakistan’s energy sector.

The US official gave her remarks during a high-level meeting with Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between the United States and Pakistan in the energy sector, with particular emphasis on the oil, gas, and minerals sectors, read a statement.

Last month, the US administration imposed a 19% reciprocal tariff on a wide range of Pakistani goods, significantly lower than the initially proposed 29%, under an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump.

Pakistan, US vow to advance new trade agreement, boost trade & investment

Pakistan’s revised tariff rate of 19% is lower than that of several regional economies, including India (50%), Bangladesh (20%), Vietnam (20%), and Sri Lanka (20%).

During Wednesday’s meeting, Baker highlighted significant opportunities for American investment in Pakistan’s energy landscape.

“There is a strong and growing interest from US companies in Pakistan’s oil, gas, and minerals sector, in line with the vision of President Trump,” she said.

“The US is committed to working with Pakistan. The US Embassy will actively facilitate direct linkages between American companies and their Pakistani counterparts in the Exploration & Production (E&P) sector,” she said.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik welcomed the keen interest from US investors and detailed the upcoming opportunities.

“The government is undertaking a bidding round for offshore and onshore oil and gas exploration blocks, which presents a tremendous opportunity for international partners,” Malik said.

“Pakistan possesses huge untapped potential, especially shale oil & gas, and converting these indigenous resources into tangible reserves is a target of our government. We are already engaged in a positive information exchange with US companies,” he added.

Charge d’Affaires Baker reinforced that the US-Pakistan had the counter terrorism dialogue, “now we would like to drive this partnership forward in the economic realm”.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepen the energy partnership, leveraging US technology and investment to support mutual economic and energy growth.

trade deal oil and gas exploration E&P companies Pakistan’s energy sector Ali Pervaiz Malik Trump tariffs Natalie Baker Pakistan US trade deal Pakistan’s cotton industry Shale oil

Comments

200 characters

‘Strong and growing’ interest among American firms in Pakistan’s energy sector, says US diplomat

PSX sustains record momentum, KSE-100 gains over 1,400 points

Moody’s upgrades 5 banks’ ratings to ‘Caa1’

At least 12 dead in rain-related incidents in Karachi

Oil little changed as investors await next steps in Ukraine peace talks

PAF launches flood relief operation in GB, evacuates 75 stranded

Indian Oil, BPCL resume buying Russian oil for September as discounts widen, sources say

Govt issues updated PFM Act 2019 with amendments

Engro Powergen Qadirpur inks agreement to include Badar-1 gas in fuel mix

Pakistan’s National Foods approves subsidiary restructuring, divestment move

Read more stories