India’s Ashwin ends IPL career, may play in other leagues

NEW DELHI: Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ended his Indian Premier League (IPL) career on Wednesday but hinted he may be available to play other competitions of franchise cricket.

“They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today,” the 38-year-old posted on X.

“Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me,” he added.

Ashwin began and ended his IPL career with his home team Chennai Super Kings and represented Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab.

He is IPL’s fifth-highest wicket-taker with 187 wickets from 221 matches with an economy rate of 7.2.

The off-spinner, India’s second-highest wicket-taker in tests, quit international cricket in December 2024.