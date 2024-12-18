AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
Sports

India’s spin spearhead Ashwin retires from international cricket

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 12:24pm

India’s spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket in all formats after the third Test against Australia finished in a draw in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The crafty off-spinner retires with 537 wickets from 106 Tests, which is the second highest by an Indian bowler behind Anil Kumble’s 619.

Ashwin was not selected for the series-opener in Perth but returned to the side for the day-night second Test in Adelaide, where he took one wicket.

Third Australia-India Test ends in draw at rain-hit Gabba

That match would prove to be his final Test after he was left out of the side for Brisbane.

“This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats in the international level,” the 38-year-old told reporters at the Gabba.

“I do feel there’s a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to showcase that in club level cricket.

“I had a lot of fun. I must say, I created a lot of memories alongside Rohit (Sharma) and several of my other teammates,” he added with the India captain by his side.

Ashwin has also played 116 one-dayers and 65 Twenty20 Internationals, finishing with 765 wickets across formats.

A proven match-winner on India’s turning tracks, Ashwin also became a decent Test all-rounder, hitting six hundreds in the format.

India Border Gavaskar trophy Ravichandran Ashwin Anil Kumble INDIA VS AUSTRALIA TEST

