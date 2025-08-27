BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Business & Finance

Pakistan to extend maximum facilitation for Japanese investors, says PM

Published August 27, 2025

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured that the government will extend all possible facilities to Japanese investors and banks, reaffirming the government’s commitment to creating a safe and competitive environment for foreign investment.

The remarks came during PM’s meeting with Taro Kato, DG Mining & Metals Finance Department at Japan Bank for International Cooperation in Islamabad on Wednesday, read a statement.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan values diplomatic and economic cooperation with Japan.

He said that Pakistan and Japan have had strong cooperation in the field of industry and trade. “Both countries are committed to renewing economic cooperation,” the PM said.

“Pakistan will provide all possible facilities for Japanese investors and banks to invest in Pakistan,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.

He said that Pakistan significantly benefit from Japanese technological innovation and professional expertise in agriculture, IT, textiles and other sectors

The prime minister shared that international financial institutions and global investors have expressed their interest in major economic and development projects in Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s cheap labour market provides a competitive environment for international investors,” PM Shehbaz maintained, adding that the government is committed to making Pakistan a safe country for investors and investments.

Meanwhile, Taro Kato thanked the Pakistani government and the people for their hospitality. He informed the PM of the growing interest of Japanese investors and banks in economic projects in Pakistan and their desire to further enhance cooperation.

