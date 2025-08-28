Desktop computers sales in Pakistan surge by 90% during April-June: report

Pakistan witnessed a record increase in desktop computers sales that surged by 90% in the second quarter of 2025 (April-June) as compared to the same period last year, with a local brand leading as the preferred choice for buyers, according to an International Data Corporation (IDC) report released recently.

The IDC reported that Pakistan’s brand Viper maintained the highest share of 39.6% in the overall sale of desktop computers in the country. It was followed by foreign brands such as Lenovo with 18% market share, HP with 17.8%, and Dell Technologies with 16%. The share of other brands in desktop computers sales stood at 8.3%, including Asus, Apple, Microsoft, and others.

The education sector remained the major buyer of desktop computers in Pakistan with 19.8% share. It was followed by large corporations, including multinational and local companies with 19.1% share in the country. Medium business share for purchasing desktop computers stood at 15.9% and the government share stood at 14.9%.

The share of very large businesses, including banks stood at 11.4% in purchase of desktop computers in the said period.

The IDC reported the sale of new and upgraded generations of desktop computers of various brands in Pakistan.

Besides, used and refurbished computers are sold out in a substantial quantity besides these computers in the country.

Muhammad Umair Nizam, Senior Vice Chairman of P@SHA, Pakistan IT Industry Association, said the increasing sale of desktop computers in education, government and commercial sectors showed a progressive trend of digital transformation across the country.

Computers are the fundamental part of IT infrastructure and its education, utility, and adoption should be increased in every segment of the society in accordance with the requirements, Nizam urged.

Khushnood Aftab, chairman of Viper Group was of the view that Pakistan’s government should focus on incentivising the local assembly of desktop computers and laptops as similar to the mobile phone assembly to promote made-in-Pakistan brands of computers and hardware components.

The local brands are comparatively affordable than foreign brands, he added.

The local hardware industry would not only provide skilled employment to the youth, but it would also be capable of kicking off exports of made-in-Pakistan branded computers to various countries, Aftab further said.

As compared to software consultancy services, the country’s efficiency to develop hardware for fulfilling the demands of the local market as well as export of services and devices currently stands at a low level.

According to data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country merely fetched $7.5 million of foreign exchange against the services of hardware consultancy in the financial year 2024-25 as compared to $6.8 million reported in financial year 2023-24, showing a 9.9% growth with negligible contribution to the country’s overall exports of $3.8 billion. On the other hand, software consultancy services attracted over $1.1 billion in the said period.