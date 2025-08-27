BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
China stocks rise as AI sector takes the lead

Reuters Published August 27, 2025

HONG KONG: Chinese shares rose on Wednesday as investors piled into artificial intelligence-related stocks after the government issued a guideline to accelerate the AI adoption in various fields.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index advanced 0.7% by the lunch break, and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3%.

  • Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was largely flat. The Hang Seng Tech rose 0.6%.

  • The State Council released an “AI Plus” initiative on late Tuesday to bolster the application of AI in different areas such as technology and consumption.

  • AI, cloud computing and semiconductor shares rallied broadly on the back of policy stimulus.

  • CSI AI Index jumped 5.5% by midday, hitting a record high. Semiconductor stocks gained 4%.

  • “This development represents a powerful catalyst for growth stocks and related subsectors,” investment manager KraneShares said in a note.

  • Shares of Cambricon Technologies jumped over 8% to another record high after the AI chip maker swung to profit in the first half.

  • Meanwhile, broader economy remains challenging. Official data shows China’s industrial profits fell for a third consecutive month in July on demand and deflation woes.

  • “The lifespan of this equity rally remains uncertain,” analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management chief investment office said in a note.

  • Given the deteriorating macro conditions, investors may shift focus to the Fourth Plenary in October, awaiting new measures to support the economy.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.8%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.41% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 4.16%.

  • The rise in China stocks was also helped by the currency strength.

  • China’s yuan briefly hit its highest in nearly 10 months against the dollar on Wednesday, thanks to strong guidance fix and weaker dollar.

