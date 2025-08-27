BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Aug 28, 2025
Japan’s Nikkei rises ahead of Nvidia’s outlook, Advantest leads gains

Reuters Published August 27, 2025

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, lifted by gains in Nvidia supplier Advantest, as investors awaited the US chipmaker’s outlook due before the Tokyo market opens on Thursday.

The Nikkei rose 0.32% to 42,529.95, by the midday break, after swaying between modest gains and losses during the session. The broader Topix fell 0.11% to 3,068.5.

“The market is focused on Nvidia’s outlook. Its results will probably beat market expectations, but the bar for Nvidia to satisfy the market with its outlook is high,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

“Any comments from the company could also become market-moving cues.” Nvidia is set to announce its quarterly report later in the day. The chipmaker’s report could fuel or dampen Wall Street’s rally in AI-related stocks, as well as Japan’s Nikkei, which is heavily weighted by chip-related stocks.

Advantest rose 3.48% to give the biggest boost to the Nikkei.

Camera maker Nikon surged 20.74% to 1,746.5 yen, a daily limit high, after Bloomberg reported EssilorLuxottica SA , the maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, is exploring a potential deal to increase its stake in the company.

The market weighed the yen’s direction as expectations for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts grew, said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“If the Bank of Japan raises its policy rate anytime soon, the yen, which has been trading within a range, could spike.

The market is worried about that move,“ said Kamada.

Automakers fell, with Toyota Motor and Honda Motor losing 0.31% and 0.425, respectively.

Bank shares fell, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group falling 0.79% and 0.51%, respectively.

