Empowering generations: ELFA and Atom Power partner with NED to promote green tech

KARACHI: In a landmark collaboration to promote sustainable mobility and energy independence, ELFA and Atom Power (both Wavetec subsidiaries) have joined hands with NED University of Engineering and Technology, one of Pakistan’s premier engineering institutions.

This strategic partnership aims to increase awareness and accessibility of new technologies by offering specialised technology adoption financing plans for ELFA and Atom Power products to NED University faculty and students, while simultaneously fostering research, innovation, and the development of next-generation smart electric vehicles and lithium-ion storage systems.

ELFA, a flagship product of EV Technologies, has quickly emerged as a leading electric bike brand in Pakistan, offering economical, locally developed and manufactured mobility solutions.

Built “For the people of Pakistan, by the people of Pakistan,” ELFA bikes, with their fast-charging lithium-ion batteries supplied by Atom Power, facilitate long travel hours and are equipped with powerful motors to handle rough terrain and heavy loads, along with a design to ensure easy access to spare parts and quick repairs.

ELFA Electric motorcycles are developed by EV Technologies Private Limited, a company dedicated to solving Pakistan’s transportation and energy challenges through innovative electric mobility solutions. The company is known for its reliable sales and post-sales support for all customers and partners.

With successful collaborations already in place, ELFA continues to deliver affordable, high-performance electric vehicles manufactured with all the requirements in mind for the everyday individual.

“Affordability should not be a barrier to innovation or sustainability,” stated Huma Khattak, CEO of EV Technologies.

“This partnership is our way of supporting future engineers and thinkers while accelerating the EV movement across campuses.“

Atom Power is leading Pakistan’s clean energy transformation through the local assembly of advanced lithium-ion (LFP) batteries, proudly Made in Pakistan. By leveraging locally sourced materials and engineering, they deliver reliable, high-performance smart energy storage solutions for homes, businesses, and SMEs. To complement their battery systems, they also offer high-end hybrid inverters enabling complete, customised energy solutions tailored to local needs. With a vision to serve both domestic and international markets, Atom Power is rapidly emerging as a key player in the global energy storage sector, driving innovation and sustainability from the heart of Pakistan.

Waqas Ahmed said, “By working directly with the academic community, we’re not just building better storage solutions; we’re powering a cleaner, smarter and affordable future. This partnership bridges the gap between breakthrough science and scalable solutions.”

As subsidiaries of Wavetec, a tech industry pioneer with over 30 years of experience, ELFA and Atom Power are combining innovation with proven capability to fuel growth and sustainability worldwide through a partnership that reflects the long-standing relationship between NED University and the Wavetec Group.

NED University extends its support endorsement of ELFA and Atom Power’s products while opening new opportunities for applied research, talent development, and technological advancement among its students. This collaboration prioritises NED University’s own students and faculty, and by allowing them to avail ELFA and Atom Power products on interest-free installment plans through this initiative, it emphasises the need for a transition to clean energy.

Prof Dr Saad Ahmed Qazi, the dean of electrical and computer engineering at NED University, said, “Our partnership with ELFA and Atom Power is a major step forward in making green technology accessible to our community. It aligns with our commitment to sustainability and prepares our students to be both users and developers of clean tech.”

The partnership also focuses on increasing accessibility for all users and empowering university students and staff, while supporting campus sustainability goals and national efforts to accelerate the transition to green energy. This further fosters the organisations’ aspiration to make the coming new wave of technology accessible for all by providing cost-effective and efficient solutions to the everyday problems of rising fuel costs and load shedding.

ELFA and Atom Power, in their efforts with NED, are working towards increasing accessibility for everyone and promoting clean energy and awareness of these milestone achievements occurring locally in Pakistan.