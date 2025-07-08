ELFA and Bykea: powering Pakistan’s gig economy with electric mobility

In a landmark collaboration to help accelerate Pakistan’s transition toward electric mobility, ELFA Electric motorcycles, a flagship product of EV Technologies, has officially partnered with Bykea, Pakistan’s largest on-demand ride-hailing and delivery platform.

The alliance will enable Bykea riders to transition from conventional petrol motorcycles to ELFA’s advanced electric bikes through easy and affordable installment plans, significantly boosting their income and accelerating Pakistan’s shift to sustainable transportation.

The partnership, formally announced at an event in Karachi last week, follows a pilot programme where a cohort of Bykea driver-partners extensively tested and endorsed ELFA electric bikes for their performance, reliability, and suitability for Pakistani roads.

“This partnership isn’t just about selling bikes; it’s about improving lives and accelerating progress,” stated Huma Yahya Khattak, CEO of EV Technologies.

“Our riders are the backbone of urban mobility in Pakistan, navigating challenging roads and demanding schedules. We’ve engineered ELFA bikes with them in mind—strong enough for local conditions, smart enough for their growing needs, and efficient enough to dramatically reduce their monthly burden of fuel and maintenance.”

Huma Yahya Khattak, CEO EV Technologies, briefing Bykea driving-partners about ELFA electric bikes

With special installment plans and the substantial savings from energy efficiency and lower maintenance costs of ELFA bikes, Bykea driver-partners can save up to Rs8,000 per month. For individuals covering extensive daily mileage for their livelihood, this translates directly into increased take-home income and long-term financial relief.

Amir, Bykea driver-partner, sharing his experience of riding ELFA EV125 electric motorbike

Rafiq Malik, COO of Bykea, emphasised the critical shift, “At Bykea, our driver-partners are our priority. With fuel costs soaring and urban congestion worsening, the move to electric isn’t just strategic; it’s essential. This transition isn’t about technology for technology’s sake; it’s about putting money back in drivers’ pockets while reducing emissions for cleaner cities. After six months of rigorous testing with our driver-partners, we’ve found a solution that delivers real durability and long-term savings - a bike built to withstand Pakistan’s roads while cutting fuel costs by up to 70%. This is how we future-proof our livelihoods and our environment together”.

Rafiq Malik, COO Bykea, explaining to Bykea driving-partners about the benefits of transitioning to electric bikes

The ELFA EV125, the workhorse model, has been engineered through extensive R&D for Pakistan’s diverse terrain and riding conditions. It has been rigorously tested, performing exceptionally on long rides, rough roads, steep inclines, and water puddles, while comfortably carrying the weight of two people and their belongings. The bikes are powered by locally manufactured, high-performance Atom Power ATP-series lithium-ion batteries, ensuring enhanced performance, longer range, faster charging, and intelligent tracking, all optimized for Pakistan’s roads and riders. Furthermore, ELFA offers best-in-class warranty, customer service, and readily available parts and support for riders.

The forward-thinking model of collaboration between EV Technologies and Bykea underscores a shared commitment for transitioning to clean, energy-efficient transportation with an inclusive approach of reaching those who often feel that the latest technology is financially out of their reach.

About ELFA Electric: ELFA Electric motorcycles are a product of EV Technologies Private Limited, a firm dedicated to solving the problems of the people of Pakistan through innovative electric mobility and energy solutions. The company prides itself on best-in-class sales and post-sales support for all its partners and customers.

https://elfaelectric.com/

About Bykea: Bykea is Pakistan’s leading ride-hailing and delivery platform, connecting millions of users with affordable transport and logistics solutions. Bykea has the largest motorbike driver-partner network in this market. Operating across major cities, Bykea continues to invest in scalable, tech-driven services that benefit both riders and customers.

https://bykea.com/