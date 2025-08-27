BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
NFC award: MoF holds preparatory session

Tahir Amin Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 08:43am

ISLAMABAD: In a high-stakes move ahead of Friday’s crucial National Finance Commission (NFC) meeting, the federal government convened a tense preparatory session Tuesday to strategize its roadmap, sources inside the Finance Ministry revealed.

Chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, the closed-door meeting zeroed in on sensitive issues – from revisiting contentious NFC Award recommendations to forming powerful sub-groups aimed at steering the fiercely contested resource-sharing talks.

Finance minister urges population as key criterion in NFC Award formula

The upcoming 11th NFC meeting promises to be a battleground over the constitutional distribution of tax revenues, borrowing powers, and the heavy financial burden of national and provincial projects, raising the stakes for fiscal federalism in a politically charged environment.

With rival provinces waiting in the wings, this internal government manoeuvring sets the stage for what could be a showdown over the country’s financial future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

