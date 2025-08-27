BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PM orders relocation of vulnerable population

Nuzhat Nazar Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 08:46am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the immediate relocation of residents from flood-threatened areas along the River Sutlej, as monsoon rains continue to swell water levels, putting vulnerable communities at severe risk.

The prime minister issued the urgent directive while chairing a high-level meeting to review the worsening flood situation.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, quoting the prime minister, said PM Shehbaz Sharif stressed the urgent need to swiftly relocate affected populations to relief camps to ensure their safety and provide necessary care.

Flood threat: CM Maryam orders timely evacuation of people

Tarar continued that the meeting focused on coordinating relief and rescue efforts ahead of forecasts predicting continued heavy rainfall in the coming days.

“The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is working closely with provincial governments and disaster management authorities to manage the situation effectively,” he said, emphasising that the federal government is maintaining vigilant oversight as the crisis unfolds.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including national Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, who gave a detailed briefing on rising water levels in dams and rivers nationwide.

Chief Secretaries from all provinces attended the meeting, alongside representatives from Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

