Print 2025-08-27

PM, Sidhu vow to boost aerial defence capabilities

APP Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 08:43am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its outstanding role in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during a call-on paid by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

Acknowledging the PAF’s legacy of courage and professionalism, Shehbaz Sharif said the “valiant Shaheens of the Pakistan Air Force stand as an impregnable shield in the defence of our motherland.”

Air Chief writes letter to NA Speaker: ‘PAF appreciates demo of national solidarity shown by MPs

He added that during the decisive battles of the nation’s history, the PAF dealt telling blows to the adversary, including shooting down enemy aircraft in combat.

The meeting also reviewed professional matters relating to the Air Force, with both sides reiterating their commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s aerial defence capabilities.

PAF Pakistan Air Force PM Shehbaz Sharif PM office tribute Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu

