Air Chief writes letter to NA Speaker: ‘PAF appreciates demo of national solidarity shown by MPs

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu wrote a letter of profound gratitude to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and all members of the House for praising their role in fostering national unity and felicitation on the PAF’s resolute and befitting response to the Indian aggression.

The Air Chief Marshal acknowledged in his letter that the Pakistan Air Force deeply appreciates the demonstration of national solidarity shown by the parliamentary leadership.

In a letter addressed to the speaker National Assembly, the Air Chief Marshal, on behalf of all ranks of the Pakistan Air Force, extended sincere appreciation for the unwavering support, solidarity, and prayers expressed by the national leadership and members of Parliament in their speeches on the floor of the House.

He added that PAF’s success is a result of divine blessing and the unity of the nation, underpinned by the blessings of Allah Almighty, which thwarted enemy designs.

He reiterated that protecting the country’s airspace is a sacred national duty and reaffirmed PAF’s full commitment to achieving national objectives.

He lauded the Pakistani nation for demonstrating exceptional unity and standing firmly with the armed forces to counter the adversary’s hostile designs. The collective resolve of the nation reflects its preparedness to confront all challenges with unwavering courage and determination, he added.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu also acknowledged Allah’s benevolence in enabling the PAF to safeguard the aerial frontiers of the motherland in line with the nation’s expectations.

He reaffirmed the PAF’s unwavering commitment to extending full support towards fulfilling any national imperative in defence of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also expressed resolve that PAF remained ever-vigilant and fully prepared to respond to any threat, upholding its sacred duty to protect the skies of Pakistan.

It is worth noting that this letter was written in response to a message previously sent by Speaker Sadiq. In his letter, the Speaker paid rich tribute to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu for delivering a decisive and bold response to Indian hostility.

