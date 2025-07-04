AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.26%)
HUMNL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
MLCF 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 229.09 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (2.77%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PPL 175.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.76%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
SEARL 100.78 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 58.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
YOUW 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.16%)
BR100 13,338 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 39,308 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 130,687 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 39,945 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-04

Air Chief writes letter to NA Speaker: ‘PAF appreciates demo of national solidarity shown by MPs

Naveed Butt Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 07:56am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu wrote a letter of profound gratitude to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and all members of the House for praising their role in fostering national unity and felicitation on the PAF’s resolute and befitting response to the Indian aggression.

The Air Chief Marshal acknowledged in his letter that the Pakistan Air Force deeply appreciates the demonstration of national solidarity shown by the parliamentary leadership.

In a letter addressed to the speaker National Assembly, the Air Chief Marshal, on behalf of all ranks of the Pakistan Air Force, extended sincere appreciation for the unwavering support, solidarity, and prayers expressed by the national leadership and members of Parliament in their speeches on the floor of the House.

He added that PAF’s success is a result of divine blessing and the unity of the nation, underpinned by the blessings of Allah Almighty, which thwarted enemy designs.

He reiterated that protecting the country’s airspace is a sacred national duty and reaffirmed PAF’s full commitment to achieving national objectives.

He lauded the Pakistani nation for demonstrating exceptional unity and standing firmly with the armed forces to counter the adversary’s hostile designs. The collective resolve of the nation reflects its preparedness to confront all challenges with unwavering courage and determination, he added.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu also acknowledged Allah’s benevolence in enabling the PAF to safeguard the aerial frontiers of the motherland in line with the nation’s expectations.

He reaffirmed the PAF’s unwavering commitment to extending full support towards fulfilling any national imperative in defence of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also expressed resolve that PAF remained ever-vigilant and fully prepared to respond to any threat, upholding its sacred duty to protect the skies of Pakistan.

It is worth noting that this letter was written in response to a message previously sent by Speaker Sadiq. In his letter, the Speaker paid rich tribute to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu for delivering a decisive and bold response to Indian hostility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

MPS PAF NA Speaker Pakistan Air Force Ayaz Sadiq Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Indian aggression Indo Pak tensions national solidarity

Comments

200 characters

Air Chief writes letter to NA Speaker: ‘PAF appreciates demo of national solidarity shown by MPs

Aurangzeb advances strategic partnerships on sidelines of FFD4

Pakistan faces LNG glut: minister

PL imposition on furnace oil: OICCI urges authorities to engage with key stakeholders

Oil prices steady on solid job market, tariff uncertainty

P3A approves crucial infrastructure projects

Govt mulling resolving IWT row via Indus body

Fund reallocation for timely completion sought: World Bank backs govt, Wapda on T5HP extension

High-potential ideas, pilot projects: Minister orders creation of ‘AI Fund’

SECP eases process for bonus, right shares

Eight varieties of Baryte: New customs export values fixed

Read more stories