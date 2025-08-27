BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Aug 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-27

Stronger foothold in Central Asia: Panel takes stock of diplomatic, infrastructure push

Naveed Siddiqui Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 07:32am

ISLAMABAD: Amid growing regional competition and shifting trade dynamics, a parliamentary panel on Tuesday took stock of Pakistan’s diplomatic and infrastructure push to secure a stronger foothold in Central Asia – a move seen as key to transforming the country into a regional transit hub.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Hina Rabbani Khar, met here to assess progress in Pakistan’s engagement with Central Asian states, with a particular focus on railway and logistics cooperation. However, a detailed evaluation of the country’s broader diplomatic outreach was deferred to a later session.

A key development came from the Ministry of Railways, which shared details of a recently signed tripartite agreement between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan.

The accord envisages a joint feasibility study for the proposed Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) railway – a transnational corridor intended to link Central Asia with Pakistani seaports, potentially reducing reliance on longer maritime shipping routes.

The Ministry of Communications also reported progress in logistics partnerships with Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, reflecting growing regional interest in strengthening freight and transit infrastructure.

Despite these developments, several committee members expressed concern over the lack of clarity and practical planning behind the initiatives. They called on the relevant ministries to focus on actionable, results-oriented proposals with defined timelines and measurable goals.

“There is a pressing need to move beyond mere declarations of intent,” one member remarked, emphasising the importance of tangible deliverables over vague assurances.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs came under criticism for what committee members described as the superficial nature of its briefings.

Former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar and other lawmakers urged the Foreign Office to move beyond routine summaries of official visits and instead offer deeper, more analytical assessments of diplomatic engagements. They also called for greater transparency and strategic clarity in future sessions.

Pakistan’s push for greater regional connectivity reflects its ambition to serve as a key transit hub linking South Asia with Central Asia and the wider Eurasian corridor. However, persistent political instability in Afghanistan and funding constraints continue to cloud the outlook for these initiatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

parliamentary panel Hina Rabbani Khar Central Asia regional connectivity diplomatic and infrastructure

Comments

200 characters

Stronger foothold in Central Asia: Panel takes stock of diplomatic, infrastructure push

BoI says number of Chinese cos for B2B event is quite low

Approval of SRO stuck at PMO: MoC unable to revive export & import of gems, jewellery

Oil prices little changed as market awaits impact of US tariffs on India

NFC award: MoF holds preparatory session

Discos, KE: ECC clears mechanism to pass benefit of PL from CPPs on to consumers

Nepra working on ‘single system operator’ framework

Erstwhile Fata, Pata: Committee to reassess GST on goods

PM orders relocation of vulnerable population

PM, Sidhu vow to boost aerial defence capabilities

Despite notable initiatives: Number of complaints against FBR continues to soar: FTO

Read more stories