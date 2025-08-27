Stronger foothold in Central Asia: Panel takes stock of diplomatic, infrastructure push

ISLAMABAD: Amid growing regional competition and shifting trade dynamics, a parliamentary panel on Tuesday took stock of Pakistan’s diplomatic and infrastructure push to secure a stronger foothold in Central Asia – a move seen as key to transforming the country into a regional transit hub.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Hina Rabbani Khar, met here to assess progress in Pakistan’s engagement with Central Asian states, with a particular focus on railway and logistics cooperation. However, a detailed evaluation of the country’s broader diplomatic outreach was deferred to a later session.

A key development came from the Ministry of Railways, which shared details of a recently signed tripartite agreement between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan.

The accord envisages a joint feasibility study for the proposed Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) railway – a transnational corridor intended to link Central Asia with Pakistani seaports, potentially reducing reliance on longer maritime shipping routes.

The Ministry of Communications also reported progress in logistics partnerships with Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, reflecting growing regional interest in strengthening freight and transit infrastructure.

Despite these developments, several committee members expressed concern over the lack of clarity and practical planning behind the initiatives. They called on the relevant ministries to focus on actionable, results-oriented proposals with defined timelines and measurable goals.

“There is a pressing need to move beyond mere declarations of intent,” one member remarked, emphasising the importance of tangible deliverables over vague assurances.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs came under criticism for what committee members described as the superficial nature of its briefings.

Former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar and other lawmakers urged the Foreign Office to move beyond routine summaries of official visits and instead offer deeper, more analytical assessments of diplomatic engagements. They also called for greater transparency and strategic clarity in future sessions.

Pakistan’s push for greater regional connectivity reflects its ambition to serve as a key transit hub linking South Asia with Central Asia and the wider Eurasian corridor. However, persistent political instability in Afghanistan and funding constraints continue to cloud the outlook for these initiatives.

