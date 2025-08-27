Coal mine blast kills three in Quetta

QUETTA: A tragic accident occurred in the Degari area coal mine near Quetta on Tuesday morning, leaving three miners dead.

According to Chief Inspector of Mines Ghani Baloch, initial investigations revealed that the miners died of suffocation caused by a buildup of poisonous gas inside the mine.

Authorities have launched an inquiry into the tragedy, with the Chief Inspector confirming that further investigations are underway.

The incident took place at around 8:30 am. The deceased miners belonged to Hazara Town and Alamdar Road in Quetta.