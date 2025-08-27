PAPP organises ‘World Photography Day’ in collaboration with Alliance Francaise

KARACHI: The Pakistan Association of Press Photographers organized an event on World Photography Day in collaboration with Alliance Française.

Director General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Irfan Soomro attended the event held at Alliance Française as the chief guest.

Malaysian Consul General in Karachi Herman Hardynata Ahmad, Deputy Consul General of France Manolya Senol, Honorary Consul General of Ivory Coast Fazal Karim Dadbhai, Advisor to Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori Tariq Mustafa, renowned business personality Majeed Aziz, former President of PFUJ and President of Pakistan Association of Press Photographers Trust GM Jamali also attended the event.

Chief guest of the event, DG Irfan Soomro appreciated the services of photographers and said that no matter what the situation is, no matter what the weather is, photographers perform their duties well without worrying about their lives.

He said that ministry of foreign affairs is always ready to serve photographers. He said that the services of press photographers should be appreciated.

The Consul General of Malaysia Herman Hardynata Ahmad said that a picture is not just a picture but is full of a story worth a thousand words.

He said that press photographers in Pakistan work with great effort and dedication, which we appreciate in every way and salute their dedication, hard work and passion.

The Deputy Consul General of France Manolya Senol appreciated the services of photographers and said that photographers keep us informed about the current situation by risking their lives.

In the era of images created with AI and Photoshop, when reality has become blurred, the importance of photographers increases further, Senol added.

Secretary General of Pakistan Association of Photographers Mohammad Noman thanked the guests and said that they are working to enhance the capabilities of photographers and they will soon organise a training workshop for photo journalists by inviting world-renowned photographers. PAPP President Mohammad Jamil, in his address, thanked the distinguished guests for their presence.

At the end of the ceremony, shields and prizes were distributed among the guests and photographers and a cake was cut on World Photography Day.

