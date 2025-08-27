ERM framework modernisation: SSGC inks contract with FAMCO

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has signed a contract with FAMCO Associates in a step towards modernizing its Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework.

The initiative aims to align SSGC’s ERM practices with international standards and the requirements set for State-Owned Enterprises, enhancing the company’s risk management capabilities while fostering a proactive risk culture across the organization.

The contract signing ceremony was held today at SSGC’s Head Office, with the agreement signed by SSGC’s Acting Managing Director, Amin Rajput, and FAMCO Associates Chairman Muhammad Ghazali. FAMCO Associates is a leading consulting firm in Pakistan, for the implementation of ERMVare.

The event was witnessed by SSGC’s Group Head Enterprise Risk Management, Rauf Aslam Butt, along with his team, senior management representatives, and FAMCO Associates officials including Junaid Ahmed and Faraz Siddiqui.

Speaking at the ceremony, Amin Rajput highlighted the importance of adopting innovative technological solutions to strengthen SSGC’s risk management framework. He noted that the partnership with FAMCO Associates would not only elevate ERM practices but also contribute to developing a strong risk-aware culture within the organization.

The SSGC officials said integrating advanced technology into its Enterprise Risk Management processes will enable the company to identify and mitigate potential risks more effectively, ensuring a proactive and resilient approach for future operations.

