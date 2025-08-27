BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Markets Print 2025-08-27

ERM framework modernisation: SSGC inks contract with FAMCO

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has signed a contract with FAMCO Associates in a step towards modernizing...
Recorder Report Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 07:07am

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has signed a contract with FAMCO Associates in a step towards modernizing its Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework.

The initiative aims to align SSGC’s ERM practices with international standards and the requirements set for State-Owned Enterprises, enhancing the company’s risk management capabilities while fostering a proactive risk culture across the organization.

The contract signing ceremony was held today at SSGC’s Head Office, with the agreement signed by SSGC’s Acting Managing Director, Amin Rajput, and FAMCO Associates Chairman Muhammad Ghazali. FAMCO Associates is a leading consulting firm in Pakistan, for the implementation of ERMVare.

The event was witnessed by SSGC’s Group Head Enterprise Risk Management, Rauf Aslam Butt, along with his team, senior management representatives, and FAMCO Associates officials including Junaid Ahmed and Faraz Siddiqui.

Speaking at the ceremony, Amin Rajput highlighted the importance of adopting innovative technological solutions to strengthen SSGC’s risk management framework. He noted that the partnership with FAMCO Associates would not only elevate ERM practices but also contribute to developing a strong risk-aware culture within the organization.

The SSGC officials said integrating advanced technology into its Enterprise Risk Management processes will enable the company to identify and mitigate potential risks more effectively, ensuring a proactive and resilient approach for future operations.

