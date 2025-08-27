BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Aug 27, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-08-27

Barren mountains of Balochistan: 2nd phase of afforestation drive concludes

Press Release Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 07:59am

KARACHI: Balochistan is often portrayed only through the lens of conflict, terrorism and ongoing anti-terrorist operations. However, alongside these challenges, the province is also witnessing constructive measures aimed at its development and environmental restoration.

The recent afforestation campaign is a powerful example of this positive change, showing that despite the difficulties, the People and Government of Balochistan are committed to building a sustainable and prosperous future. This initiative not only counters the narrative of strife but also highlights the resilience and dedication to transforming the region’s rugged terrain into green and thriving landscape.

The green revolution began under the leadership of Chief Minister, Sarfraz Bugti. The Government of Balochistan laid the foundation for this visionary initiative in February 2025, aiming to bring environmental restoration and long-term prosperity to the region. In the first phase, launched on 5 May 2025, four thousand saplings including; Mulberry, Cypress, Quetta Pine, Neem and Keekar, were planted on Flag Mountain and Koh-e-Mehardar. To ensure their survival, infrastructure such as water tanks, pipelines and a drip irrigation system were installed, resulting in an impressive 85% survival rate of the plants.

The second phase, held from 15 July to 15 August 2025, saw over eight thousand saplings including; Pomegranate, Olive, Pistachio and Quetta Pine, planted on the slopes of Sleeping Beauty Mountain. The plantation was supported by 1100-feet-deep boring and a comprehensive water system consisting of 78000 feet of pipelines, 82000 feet of drip irrigation lines, 45000-liter water tanks and solar-powered pumping systems.

Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti plantation drive CM Balochistan environmental restoration afforestation drive

