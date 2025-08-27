Fakt Exhibitions signs MoU with PPMA

KARACHI: Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt) Ltd. and Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA) have signed a MoU for the upcoming editions of 3P Pakistan – International Plastic, Printing & Packaging Exhibition in 2025 and 2026.

This collaboration aims to strengthen Pakistan’s position in the plastic industry, while highlighting innovation, sustainability, and responsible plastic use. The partnership will encourage sustainable practices, address climate change concerns, and promote circular economy models.

The MoU marks a significant milestone in creating a future-ready platform for Pakistan’s plastic, industry, said a joint statement from Fakt Exhibitions and PPMA. “Our goal is to drive industrial growth, innovation, and sustainability, while promoting responsible plastic use and climate-conscious solutions.”

3P Pakistan 2025 and 2026 exhibitions are expected to attract hundreds of local and international exhibitors and thousands of visitors. The events will serve as a hub for business networking, knowledge-sharing, and showcasing the latest industry trends and innovations.

Dedicated pavilions will highlight plastic, printing and packaging, technologies, and eco-friendly innovations, reflecting the industry’s growing commitment to environmental responsibility.

