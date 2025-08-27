BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-27

Fakt Exhibitions signs MoU with PPMA

Press Release Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 07:24am

KARACHI: Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt) Ltd. and Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA) have signed a MoU for the upcoming editions of 3P Pakistan – International Plastic, Printing & Packaging Exhibition in 2025 and 2026.

This collaboration aims to strengthen Pakistan’s position in the plastic industry, while highlighting innovation, sustainability, and responsible plastic use. The partnership will encourage sustainable practices, address climate change concerns, and promote circular economy models.

The MoU marks a significant milestone in creating a future-ready platform for Pakistan’s plastic, industry, said a joint statement from Fakt Exhibitions and PPMA. “Our goal is to drive industrial growth, innovation, and sustainability, while promoting responsible plastic use and climate-conscious solutions.”

3P Pakistan 2025 and 2026 exhibitions are expected to attract hundreds of local and international exhibitors and thousands of visitors. The events will serve as a hub for business networking, knowledge-sharing, and showcasing the latest industry trends and innovations.

Dedicated pavilions will highlight plastic, printing and packaging, technologies, and eco-friendly innovations, reflecting the industry’s growing commitment to environmental responsibility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

mou PPMA Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt) Ltd Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association plastic industry 3P Pakistan

