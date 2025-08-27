Punjab Job Portal receives over 2m applications

LAHORE: The Punjab Job Portal has received over 2 million online applications for a number of job vacancies in 515 registered government departments since its initiation in August 2017.

Developed and operated by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), more than 500,000 candidates have created their profiles against 11,500 online jobs posted on the portal, said PITB on Tuesday.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the Punjab Job Portal aims to facilitate job seekers with suitable job opportunities relevant to their qualification and skills. Additionally, it has made it easier for job seekers to apply remotely at any time for the desired job opportunity.

