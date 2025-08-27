Shell V-Power launched in Pakistan

KARACHI: Wafi Energy Pakistan, the exclusive licensee of Shell fuels and lubricants in the country, has introduced the new and improved Shell V-Power fuel, marking what the company described as a major step forward in premium fuel innovation for motorists in Pakistan.

The enhanced Shell V-Power, developed with Shell’s latest proprietary technology, is designed to deliver greater power and improved engine performance. The launch also continues Shell’s 78-year presence in Pakistan, which began in 1947 under Burmah Shell and later evolved into Shell Pakistan Limited before transitioning to Wafi Energy Pakistan.

A representative of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan said that Wafi Energy’s entry into Pakistan reflected the deepening ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The envoy added that the launch of an innovative premium fuel was a positive step and expressed hope that the company would uphold Shell’s legacy while setting an example for other foreign investors.

Javaid Akhtar, Director on the Board of Wafi Energy Pakistan, remarked that the introduction of Shell’s new fuel underlined the company’s long-term commitment to the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025