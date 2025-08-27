BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-27

Shell V-Power launched in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 07:22am

KARACHI: Wafi Energy Pakistan, the exclusive licensee of Shell fuels and lubricants in the country, has introduced the new and improved Shell V-Power fuel, marking what the company described as a major step forward in premium fuel innovation for motorists in Pakistan.

The enhanced Shell V-Power, developed with Shell’s latest proprietary technology, is designed to deliver greater power and improved engine performance. The launch also continues Shell’s 78-year presence in Pakistan, which began in 1947 under Burmah Shell and later evolved into Shell Pakistan Limited before transitioning to Wafi Energy Pakistan.

A representative of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan said that Wafi Energy’s entry into Pakistan reflected the deepening ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The envoy added that the launch of an innovative premium fuel was a positive step and expressed hope that the company would uphold Shell’s legacy while setting an example for other foreign investors.

Javaid Akhtar, Director on the Board of Wafi Energy Pakistan, remarked that the introduction of Shell’s new fuel underlined the company’s long-term commitment to the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

