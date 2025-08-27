Arshad Sharif murder case: IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of JC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict in a petition seeking the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the killing of prominent journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya in October 2022.

The petition, filed by Hamid Mir, a local journalist, and Sharif’s widow Javeria Siddique, calls for an independent and empowered inquiry to examine the circumstances that led to Sharif’s death, including the reasons behind his departure from Pakistan and the events surrounding his killing abroad.

A single-judge bench of Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the case. Notably, a previous bench headed by then-IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had also reserved judgment after hearing arguments last year, but the decision has yet to be announced.

During the latest hearing, Barrister Shoaib Razzaq, the counsel for Hamid Mir, expressed frustration over the lack of progress.

He highlighted several unanswered questions, including why Sharif faced multiple FIRs in Pakistan and the nature of the threats that forced him into exile.

Razzaq insisted that the public had a right to know the truth, and only a neutral judicial commission could provide the transparency required. He further requested the bench that the proposed commission be granted authority to travel to Kenya to carry out its investigation.

Drawing parallels, he reminded the court that a judicial commission had previously been formed when Hamid Mir survived an attack on his life. “Arshad Sharif gave 25 years to journalism,” Razzaq argued. “His case deserves a transparent and open inquiry.”

Justice Minhas questioned whether the High Court could proceed with the matter while a related case is pending before the Supreme Court.

Razzaq maintained that this should not preclude the formation of a judicial commission, as institutional reports can be assessed independently by the court.

Awais Ahmed, a deputy inspector general (DIG) representing the police, informed the court that Pakistan is pursuing mutual legal assistance from Kenyan authorities. He added that an FIR has been registered, the case challan submitted, and two suspects have been declared absconders.

However, Mir’s counsel pointed out that despite nearly three years having passed, the case remained unresolved and limited to procedural filings and reports.

With this, the bench reserved its verdict on the petition, which seeks the court’s directive for the establishment of a judicial commission to thoroughly investigate Sharif’s killing on 24 October 2022.

