Kamal advocates vaccine production in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday called on the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and the national pharmaceutical industry to jointly develop a comprehensive plan for local vaccine production.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), he emphasised the government’s commitment to fostering indigenous vaccine manufacturing to reduce reliance on imports, strengthen the healthcare system, and conserve foreign exchange.

“The government is determined to promote local vaccine production, which will not only bolster public health security but also enhance our capacity to respond effectively to future health challenges,” he said. The meeting, which included DRAP’s Chief Executive Officer and other senior officials, also focused on measures to boost exports of medicines and medical products.

