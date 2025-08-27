BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-27

Dar calls for immediate Gaza ceasefire, unity among Muslim nations

Naveed Siddiqui Published 27 Aug, 2025 06:14am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday called for immediate humanitarian assistance, a ceasefire, and greater unity among Muslim nations as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to escalate.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 21st extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah, Dar held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Turkiye, Egypt, and Algeria.

In a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister HakanFidan, Dar praised Ankara’s leadership as Chair of the OIC Foreign Ministers’ Council, and reiterated Pakistan’s “firm solidarity with Palestine”, citing the deepening famine and humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza.

“We reaffirmed our brotherly Pakistan-Turkiye relations and looked forward to strengthening our multifaceted cooperation,” he said.

Dar also held talks with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Algeria’s Ahmed Attaf, during which he stressed the urgency of humanitarian access and the need for a lasting peace in the region.

“The situation in Palestine demands unified action. We must stand together – for aid, for ceasefire, and for peace,” Dar said.

He said that Pakistan remains committed to bolstering ties with Algeria and Egypt, particularly through “enhanced connectivity and broader cooperation across diverse fields.”

The meetings came amid growing pressure on the OIC to take a more proactive stance as the humanitarian toll in Gaza mounts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

