CONFERENCE ON BUILDING A RESILIENT PUBLIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ECOSYSTEM: Messages from Jameel Ahmad Governor, State Bank of Pakistan

TEXT: I commend The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) for organizing the pivotal conference on “Building a Resilient Public Financial Management Ecosystem.” Such forums are instrumental in fostering dialogue among key stakeholders committed to enhancing Pakistan’s financial governance and public sector accountability.

The State Bank of Pakistan firmly recognizes the indispensable role of sound public financial management (PFM) in sustaining macroeconomic stability and driving inclusive economic growth. In this regard, the State Bank has proactively contributed to enhancing Pakistan’s PFM landscape. Our efforts include advancing real-time financial data reporting systems, introduction and implementation of treasury single account, collaborating with government bodies to improve fiscal transparency, and supporting initiatives that promote prudent debt management and efficient treasury operations. These measures aim to align financial management practices with international best standards and build resilience against economic shocks.

The conference’s focus on expanding revenue capacity, improving governance of state-owned enterprises, embedding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, and strengthening professional accountancy frameworks resonates deeply with the multifaceted challenges we face. Embracing innovation, fostering transparency, and enhancing institutional capacities are critical as Pakistan progresses toward a robust and resilient financial management ecosystem.

I commend ICAP for its unwavering dedication to fostering professional excellence and advancing thought leadership within the financial sector. As Pakistan navigates complex economic challenges, the Institute’s role in shaping a resilient, forward-looking public financial management framework is both timely and commendable. I extend my best wishes to the organizers, speakers, and participants for a productive and impactful conference that contributes meaningfully to Pakistan’s fiscal and economic transformation.