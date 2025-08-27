CONFERENCE ON BUILDING A RESILIENT PUBLIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ECOSYSTEM: Messages from Muhammad Ishaq Dar

TEXT: Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

It gives me great pride to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and its leadership on organizing this important high-level conference, "Building a Resilient Public Financial Management Ecosystem." The collaboration between ICAP and the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) reflects a shared commitment to advancing transparency, sustainability, and sound governance in Pakistan’s public financial landscape.

This timely initiative brings together key policymakers, finance professionals, regulators, and development partners to deliberate on critical themes that underpin the future of our economy. Topics such as expanding Pakistan’s revenue capacity, strengthening the governance of state-owned enterprises, embedding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, and adopting global professional accountancy frameworks lie at the heart of robust public financial management.

Expanding our revenue base through strategic reforms and policy innovation is imperative to strengthening our fiscal foundation. Equally, improved governance of state-owned enterprises will enhance transparency, operational efficiency, and the contribution of these entities to the national economy.

The integration of ESG principles into the public sector is no longer optional—it is essential for aligning Pakistan with global sustainability goals and ensuring long-term resilience. Advancing professional accountancy standards will further enhance institutional credibility, fiscal discipline, and prudent stewardship of public resources.

Strengthening our public financial management system is not merely a technical objective—it is a national imperative. It has the potential to elevate public service delivery, deepen public trust, and reinforce Pakistan’s position on the global stage.

I commend Mr. Saif Ullah, President ICAP, along with Mr. Khalid Rahman, Chairman ICAP Public Sector & Conference Organizing Committee, for their visionary leadership and continued dedication to advancing excellence in the accountancy profession. Your efforts, and those of the broader ICAP fraternity, are instrumental in shaping a more transparent, accountable, and future-ready Pakistan.

I extend my best wishes for a successful conference that ignites meaningful dialogue, drives practical outcomes, and sets a benchmark for excellence in public financial management.