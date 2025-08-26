BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Nearly 150,000 moved to safety as Sutlej swells, flood risk escalates: NDMA

  • NDMA directs all institutions, emergency services to remain vigilant
BR Web Desk Published 26 Aug, 2025 01:39pm
Photo: NDMA/File
Photo: NDMA/File

Nearly 150,000 people have so far been relocated to safer areas from flood-prone regions following early warnings and alerts issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) regarding rising water levels and potential flooding in Sutlej River.

Acting promptly on an advance alert issued by the NDMA, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab initiated large-scale evacuation operations in vulnerable districts following the swelling of the Sutlej River. Emergency response teams were deployed, and all concerned departments were placed on high alert to safeguard public life and property.

Dozens of villages came under water and hundreds of acres of crops were destroyed after India has released water into the Sutlej River, APP reported a day ago.

A high-level flood was reported at Ganda Singh Wala on Sunday, where water reached above 21.30 feet and water flow has been recorded at more than 130,000 cusecs.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the areas affected by the flood water include more than 30 villages, including Nagra Aimanpura, Mabooki, Basti Ibrahim, Mahiwala, Fatiwala.

According to official figures, shared by the NDMA on Tuesday, evacuations include 89,868 residents from Bahawalnagar, 14,140 from Kasur, 2,063 from Okara, 873 from Pakpattan, 361 from Bahawalpur, and 165 from Vehari.

Flood threat: CM Maryam orders timely evacuation of people

The NDMA stated that around 40,000 people had already moved to safer locations soon after the initial alerts were issued.

The disaster management authority has directed all institutions and emergency services to remain vigilant, urging citizens to avoid going to rivers, streams, and low-lying areas, refrain from unnecessary travel, and follow safety instructions disseminated through television, radio, mobile alerts, and the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app.

