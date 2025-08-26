‘We are barely surviving’: delay in Karachi’s Karimabad underpass project takes toll on nearby businesses

KARACHI: Faisal Sami, a women’s clothing retailer in the heart of Karimabad, Karachi, has seen his business crumble under the weight of the delayed underpass project in the area.

“This construction has destroyed everything for me,” Sami said, standing outside his shop where once the bustle of customers filled the air.

Began in 2023, the Karimabad underpass was scheduled to be completed in two years. The project is being fully financed by the Sindh government.

According to a Karachi Development Authority (KDA) official, the project starts from Usman Memorial Hospital and ends at Samroz Hospital, with a total length of 1,080 meters or one kilometer.

The underpass consists of two-plus-two lanes. Initially, the project length was 550 meters, which was later increased to 1,080 meters.

The initial cost was estimated at Rs1.35 billion, but due to the increased length, the cost escalated to Rs3.810 billion, the official said.

It’s worth noting that Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has announced the completion date of the Karimabad underpass as September 30, 2025, which the KDA official negated, saying it might take one more year (June 2026).

For nearly two and a half years, the underpass project has disrupted life in this once-thriving market, leaving business owners like Sami at the edge of bankruptcy.

Karimabad, a popular shopping destination for middle-class families, was once a vibrant hub, especially during the winter and summer sales seasons. But since the project began, traffic has dwindled, and footfall has dropped. “The women who used to come here to shop for seasonal clothes aren’t coming anymore,” Sami explained. “Without them, we’re barely scraping by.”

The story is similar for other shopkeepers in the area. From bridal wear vendors to fabric traders, each business has been hit hard by the prolonged construction and road closures. “It’s like a death sentence for us,” said Usama Khan, a bridal wear dealer.

With inflation already stretching consumers’ budgets, the additional inconvenience of navigating damaged roads has left many customers opting for more accessible markets.

What was supposed to be a temporary inconvenience for business owners has now stretched into a nightmare that threatens their livelihoods. With the completion date for Karimabad underpass now pushed to June 2026, many are questioning whether they can survive another year of lost income.

A fabric trader in the area explained that they were not the only ones selling the same goods.

“You can find the same products in nearby markets like Liaquatabad Market and Water Pump Market, where access is much easier, and the roads are not blocked”.

The choice seems clear for many customers, who have opted for the convenience of nearby markets instead of navigating the dust, roadblocks in Karimabad, according to the trader.

Even businesses that were indirectly supported by the area, such as tailoring services, have been severely affected. Mohammad Ahmer, a tailor who relies on customers buying unstitched cotton or bridal clothing from Karimabad shops, said his clientele has all but disappeared. “The shopkeepers are suffering, and so is my business,” the tailor said.

Haris Ahmed, who runs a stationery and photocopy shop, highlighted another aspect: the loss of student and walk-in traffic that once filled his store.

“Our customers used to come from schools and coaching centres nearby, but now, with the road closures, they’ve moved to other markets.”

Despite considering relocating temporarily, Ahmed said the lack of funds and the uncertainty of the project’s completion has made it impossible to make any decisions. “We can’t even plan for the future,” he lamented.

Dust and danger

The health impacts of the ongoing underpass construction are also a growing concern for many in the area.

A technician involved in the printing business reported health problems that were never an issue before the underpass construction began.

“I’ve never had trouble breathing until now,” he said, describing the difficulty he was facing due to the heavy dust and pollution from the construction site. “It’s not just the businesses that are suffering; our health is being destroyed, too.”

Prof. Qaiser Jamal, Head of the Department of Medicine at Karachi Metropolitan University, warned that exposure to the fine dust particles, particularly PM2.5, PM10, and silica dust, could have severe health consequences.

“Long-term exposure can lead to respiratory conditions like asthma, chronic bronchitis, and even COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease],” he said, pointing out that silicosis, a lung disease caused by inhaling silica dust, was particularly concerning, especially for people in and around construction zones.

He also highlighted the rise in cases of eye irritation, conjunctivitis, and skin allergies caused by the dust and debris.

“It’s not just the businesses that are at risk; the health of everyone around the construction area is in jeopardy.”

What is causing the delay?

The ongoing delays in the underpass project are largely attributed by the government officials to the late removal of key infrastructure, such as gas and electricity lines.

According to the KDA official, this delay has pushed the completion date back by an entire year.

“If these [ electric and gas] installations had been removed on time, we would have finished the project by June 2025,” the official claimed.

When contacted, K-Electric spokesperson said the utility “is committed to the city’s development and collaborates with all civic agencies and government departments” to ensure work on infrastructure proceeds without any hurdles.

With regards to the Karimabad underpass project specifically, KE said it had continued to complete its side of the project milestones according to the payments received in line with mutually agreed timelines with concerned authorities.

“A cost estimate of Rs196 million was shared with KDA out of which Rs30 million was received. KE is committed to swiftly taking the project forward in line with release of the remaining payment,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited’s spokesperson did not respond on the question.

As the underpass continues to disrupt lives and businesses in Karimabad, shopkeepers and residents are left wondering how much longer they can endure. Without swift action to complete the project and restore access to the market, many fear that the damage may be irreversible.