Canada says it is horrified by Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

OTTAWA: Canada condemned an Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital on Monday that killed at least 20 people, including five journalists, and said Israel had an obligation to protect civilians in the combat zone.

“Canada is horrified by the Israeli military strike at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza, which killed five journalists and many civilians, including rescuers and health officials. Such attacks are unacceptable,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.