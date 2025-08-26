BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 90.35 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.3%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
DGKC 187.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.29%)
FCCL 51.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.25%)
FFL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
GCIL 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.27%)
HUBC 165.00 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (2.29%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.01%)
MLCF 95.75 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.17%)
NBP 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.16%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.54%)
PIBTL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
POWER 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
PPL 178.98 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.26%)
PREMA 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 117.01 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.58%)
SSGC 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.71%)
TREET 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.47%)
TRG 56.05 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.68%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,118 Increased By 59.6 (0.4%)
BR30 43,637 Increased By 705.4 (1.64%)
KSE100 149,405 Increased By 589.7 (0.4%)
KSE30 45,324 Increased By 117.5 (0.26%)
Aug 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-08-26

Five journalists among 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital

AFP Published 26 Aug, 2025 05:32am

GAZA CITY, (Palestinian Territories): Gaza’s civil defence agency said five journalists were among at least 20 people killed Monday when Israeli strikes hit a hospital in the south, with Reuters, the Associated Press and Al Jazeera mourning their slain contributors.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said “the toll so far is 20 martyrs, including five journalists and one member of the civil defence”, after strikes hit Khan Yunis’s Nasser Hospital — a large medical complex that has been targeted several times by Israel since the start of the war.

According to the media watchdogs Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders, around 200 journalists have been killed in nearly two years of war between Israel and Hamas.

In a statement, the Israeli military said its troops on Monday “carried out a strike in the area of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis”.

“The Chief of the General Staff instructed to conduct an initial inquiry as soon as possible,” it said, adding it “regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such”.

The civil defence’s Bassal said an Israeli explosive drone targeted a building at the hospital, followed by an air strike as the wounded were being evacuated.

A spokesperson for Qatar-based TV network Al Jazeera said on Monday that one of its photojournalists and cameramen, Mohammad Salama, was killed in the attack.

“Al Jazeera Media Network condemns, in the strongest possible terms, this horrific crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces, who have directly targeted and assassinated journalists as part of a systematic campaign to silence the truth,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

The Associated Press said in a statement that it was “shocked and saddened” to learn of the death of Mariam Dagga, 33, a visual journalist who had freelanced for the agency since the start of the war.

In an earlier statement, it said Dagga had not been on an assignment with the agency when she was killed.

A spokesperson for Reuters said: “We are devastated to learn of the death of Reuters contractor Hussam al-Masri and injuries to another of our contractors, Hatem Khaled, in Israeli strikes on the Nasser hospital in Gaza today.”

“We are urgently seeking more information and have asked authorities in Gaza and Israel to help us get urgent medical assistance for Hatem,” the spokesperson added in a statement.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate named two other victims as Moaz Abu Taha and Ahmad Abu Aziz.

According to AFP journalists, Abu Taha had worked with some Palestinian and international outlets.

Gaza journalists Israeli strikes Gaza hospital Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide journalists in Gaza Gaza humanitarian crisis

Comments

200 characters

Five journalists among 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 300 points in early trade

‘We are barely surviving’: delay in Karachi’s Karimabad underpass project takes toll on nearby businesses

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Privatisation of PIA: Final bidding process may conclude by October

Industrial sector: PM Shehbaz stresses urgent removal of bottlenecks

Oil eases after rising to 2-week high on Russia-Ukraine supply concerns

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.73bn second interest payment

Pakistan’s auto industry being pushed to the wall?

Pakistan eyes USD 5bn investments at Pakistan-China B2B moot

Pakistan receives USD694.53m foreign assistance in July

Read more stories