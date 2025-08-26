BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 90.55 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.52%)
DCL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.44%)
DGKC 189.07 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.41%)
FCCL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.47%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
GCIL 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.13%)
HUBC 166.00 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.91%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.68%)
LOTCHEM 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.73%)
MLCF 96.80 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.28%)
NBP 154.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.1%)
PAEL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.01%)
PIAHCLA 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.59%)
PIBTL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
POWER 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PPL 179.74 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.68%)
PREMA 40.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 31.46 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.55%)
PTC 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SNGP 117.05 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.61%)
SSGC 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.82%)
TREET 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.39%)
TRG 57.14 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.64%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 15,120 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
BR30 43,664 Increased By 733 (1.71%)
KSE100 149,312 Increased By 496.7 (0.33%)
KSE30 45,308 Increased By 101.7 (0.22%)
Markets

Indian rupee braces for US tariff storm, Trump-fuelled dollar decline offers no respite

  • The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 87.64 to 87.68 range versus the US dollar
Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2025 08:20am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee looks set to stay under pressure on Tuesday, with looming U.S. tariff hikes casting a shadow over sentiment.

The dollar’s decline after President Donald Trump’s latest attack on the Federal Reserve will offer little reprieve for the currency, traders said.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 87.64 to 87.68 range versus the U.S. dollar, compared with 87.58 in the previous session.

Indian goods face U.S. tariffs of up to 50% with effect from Wednesday - among the highest levied on any U.S. trading partner.

Washington has already imposed 25% duties on shipments from India. Trump had in the first week of August said U.S. will impose additional 25% tariff on Indian goods from August 27, citing New Delhi’s continued imports of Russian oil.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security published a notice of implementation of additional tariffs, that are set to take effect from August 27.

“The notice underscores that the tariffs are set to kick in as planned,” said a Mumbai-based FX trader at a bank.

“USD/INR is struggling to find a bottom — tariff overhang is crowding out whatever relief may be there. Importers have been buying dips and will continue to chase it higher. I suspect vols (volatility) will be bid too,” the trader said.

Dollar drops

The dollar index dropped after Trump said he was removing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from her position for allegedly committing mortgage fraud. Longer maturity U.S. yields rose.

Trump’s unprecedented move further undermines confidence in the Fed’s independence and U.S. assets, analysts said.

The removal of Cook comes after the president has regularly threatened to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Indian rupee

