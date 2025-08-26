BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
BOP 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
CPHL 90.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.69%)
DCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 188.40 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.05%)
FCCL 51.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
GCIL 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.42%)
HUBC 166.50 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (3.22%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
LOTCHEM 21.79 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.87%)
MLCF 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.65%)
NBP 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.16%)
PAEL 44.23 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.19 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.64%)
PIBTL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
POWER 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PPL 179.70 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.66%)
PREMA 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PRL 31.32 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.1%)
PTC 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 117.20 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.74%)
SSGC 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.14%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
TPLP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.92%)
TREET 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.57%)
TRG 56.49 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.47%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 15,120 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
BR30 43,664 Increased By 733 (1.71%)
KSE100 149,378 Increased By 562.8 (0.38%)
KSE30 45,326 Increased By 119.9 (0.27%)
India’s stock benchmarks may open lower on US tariff concerns

  • Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,914.5 points
Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2025 08:17am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks are expected to open marginally lower on Tuesday, weighed by concerns over U.S. tariffs after Washington issued a draft notice for levying up to 50% tariffs on Indian goods from Wednesday.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,914.5 points as of 07:49 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50will open below Monday’s close of 24,967.75.

U.S. President Donald Trump had announced 25% punitive tariffs on Indian goods over New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil amid the war in Ukraine, adding to the 25% duties already in effect.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security outlined the procedure to implement the additional 25% tariffs on Indian goods in a draft notice on Monday.

A planned visit by U.S. trade negotiators to New Delhi from August 25-29 has been called off, dashing hopes that the tariffs might be lowered or postponed.

The steep 50% tariffs would mean Indian goods will face one of the highest U.S. levies, putting it at a significant disadvantage against regional competitors, such as Vietnam and Bangladesh.

“Investors continue to be in (the) ‘wait-and-watch’ mode, with primary focus on the August 27 tariff deadline and the goods and services tax rationalisation expected late next month,” said Sidhanth Paul, research analyst at Capitalmind Research.

Indian markets will be closed on Wednesday for a local holiday.

Indian stocks

