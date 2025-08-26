BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Nepra holds talks on issues facing power sector

Recorder Report Published August 26, 2025 Updated August 26, 2025 09:08am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) held a consultative session on Monday to discuss three key power sector issues: Time-of-Use (ToU) tariffs, solar energy injection through net metering and enhanced solar penetration, and deployment of mini and micro grids in high-loss areas.

The session was formally opened by Nepra member (technical) Rafique Ahmed Shaikh, alongside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa member Maqsood Anwar.

The meeting gathered representatives from all Distribution Companies (Discos), including K-Electric, ISMO, the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G), and the National Grid Company (NGC), in addition to Nepra officials and industry experts.

Power sector: NEPRA asked to play a ‘more proactive’ role

Ahead of the session, draft terms of reference (ToRs) covering the three focal areas were circulated to stakeholders, inviting written feedback.

During the meeting, these ToRs were thoroughly reviewed and discussed. The participants commended Nepra’s initiative, describing the drafts as well-constructed, comprehensive, and reflective of the sector’s needs.

While the majority endorsed Nepra’s proposed framework, some stakeholders suggested limiting the study on off-grid solutions to Discos facing persistent load shedding driven by Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses. There was also a call for a centralised study on ToU tariff timings to better evaluate implications at national level.

Concluding the session, stakeholders were directed to submit their final feedback and supporting data within seven days. Nepra will then finalise and approve the ToRs, following which all Discos will be instructed to appoint consultants and conduct the required studies within their respective areas.

The move forms part of Nepra’s wider strategy to tackle systemic challenges in the country’s power sector and to promote sustainable, future-ready solutions.

