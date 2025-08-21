BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 94.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
DCL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
DGKC 188.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.3%)
FCCL 51.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.35%)
FFL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.17%)
GCIL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 160.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
KEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
MLCF 93.78 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.8%)
NBP 149.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-2.05%)
PAEL 45.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.16%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
PPL 180.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.37%)
PREMA 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.03%)
PRL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.74%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
SNGP 116.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.83%)
SSGC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.84%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.99%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.38%)
BR100 15,107 Decreased By -92.5 (-0.61%)
BR30 42,960 Decreased By -63.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 149,235 Decreased By -1355.7 (-0.9%)
KSE30 45,507 Decreased By -362.3 (-0.79%)
Aug 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Power sector: NEPRA asked to play a ‘more proactive’ role

  • NA panel directs National Electric Power Regulatory Authority to oversee restoration of electricity infrastructure demanded due to floods, rains
Rehan Ayub Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 10:58pm

KARACHI: The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat asked on Thursday the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to play its role “more proactively” as a regulator for ensuring enhance service delivery to electricity consumers.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Malik Ibrar Ahmad, MNA in NEPRA Headquarters, Islamabad.

“The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has asked National Electric Power Regulatory Authority to play its role more proactively as a regulator for ensuring enhance service delivery to electricity consumers.

“The committee was of the view that stringent monitoring of the distribution companies [Discos] was imperative for enhancing service delivery,” NA Secretariat said in a statement. “The performance of the Regulatory Vis a Vis it’s role as regulator, measure adopted for mitigation of circular debt, complaint resolution mechanism and ensuring affordable electricity to the end users came under discussion.”

Privatisation of Discos: NA panel raises objection to selection criteria

The committee “felt the need for improving the overall performance of the power sector so that consumers receive uninterrupted and affordable electricity”.

It observed that the electricity distribution companies were non responsive to their consumers, especially during calamities.

Billing electricity consumers on pro rata basis or not following billing cycle inflicted financial burdened on consumers, the committee observed.

The panel directed the NEPRA to closely monitor Discos to improve their performance and ensure that they adhere to the regulatory framework. It also directed the NEPRA to oversee restoration of electricity infrastructure demanded due to floods and rains.

A NEPRA official informed the committee that its core functions include licensing, tariff determination, monitoring & enforcement and consumer protection. They said the circular debt emerged as “one of the biggest financial challenges in Pakistan” to the power sector which stood at Rs1,614 billion as per the Ministry of Energy report for June 30, 2025.

“Operational inefficiencies of Discos continue to play a significant role,” the official said.

Regarding market liberalisation and creating competitive market, they said the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) implementation plan was underway.

The NEPRA official informed that the eligible bulk power consumers could directly contract with generators or competitive suppliers through the CTBCM.

Responding to a query, according to the NA statement, they said the NEPRA was “constantly monitoring performance of Discos and performance of those companies found unsatisfactory had been penalised”.

Concrete steps to address the issues faced by consumers, including power outages, billing errors, and delayed responses to consumer complaints had been taken up, the committee was informed.

The aggrieved electricity consumers might approach the NEPRA through digital application free of charge, the official informed the NA panel.

“The committee decided to pend its discussion on two private Members Bill seeking amendments in the Civil Servants Act, 1973 to restrict re-employment after retirement till it’s next meeting.

Power sector: federal cabinet approves Rs1.275trn bank loan to cut circular debt

“The committee asked the movers of the bill to comprehensively brief the committee about the rationale behind moving that amendment.”

The NA panel also pended discussion on another private Members Bill titled Civil Servants Amendment Bill till final outcome of the deliberations of Secretary’s Committee and presentation of report to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

nepra electricity power sector Pakistan’s energy sector

Comments

200 characters

Power sector: NEPRA asked to play a ‘more proactive’ role

ADB to provide $410 million package for Barrick-run Pakistan mine, sources say

May 9 riots: SC approves bail for Imran Khan in eight cases

Profit-taking grips PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 1,300 points

China eyes agricultural, mining cooperation with Pakistan, foreign minister says

More monsoon rains deluge various parts of Karachi

Sindh signs €100m investment deals for Karachi Education City’s special tech zone

India, Russia agree to boost trade ties after foreign ministers meet in Moscow

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $13mn, clock in at $14.26bn

At least 2 killed, 32 injured in Karachi firecracker warehouse blaze

Read more stories