Pakistan

IMC marks 8th anniversary of national flag collection drive

Published August 26, 2025

KARACHI: IMC marks 8th anniversary of National Flag Collection Drive, reinforcing patriotism and civic responsibility.

Indus Motor Company (IMC), under its flagship CSR programme Concern Beyond Cars, successfully carried out the eighth edition of its National Flag Collection Drive on August 15, 2025, a day after Pakistan celebrated its 78th Independence Day.

Every year, as the nation comes alive in vibrant green and white to mark Independence Day, neighborhoods are decorated with flags, buntings, and patriotic emblems. Unfortunately, once the celebrations subside, many of these flags end up strewn across roads and sidewalks—tattered, soiled, and often trampled—diminishing the honor of the Qaumi Parcham (national flag).

To counter this, IMC mobilises employees through its Employee Volunteering Programme, encouraging them to protect the dignity of the national symbol. This year, more than 50 volunteers embarked on five designated routes across Karachi, respectfully collecting and retrieving the flags. The recovered flags were later buried with dignity at IMC’s premises in Gadap Town.

Speaking on the occasion, IMC’s Chief Executive, Ali Asghar Jamali, said: “This initiative is a reflection of our collective commitment to patriotism and respect for our national symbols.

At IMC, we believe that preserving the sanctity of the national flag is not just a responsibility, but a civic duty. It fills me with immense pride to see our employees — especially the younger generation and female colleagues—participate with such enthusiasm. While it is heartening to see how much Pakistanis love their flag, it is equally important that we handle it with the dignity it deserves, even after the festivities are over.”

The drive concluded with a gathering at Gadap Town, where the volunteer team with the highest collection was recognized and awarded.

The initiative also drew appreciation from members of the public, some of whom joined the effort, underscoring the spirit of unity and shared responsibility.

