Bilawal gives away ownership papers to flood-hit people

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday visited Rahoja village of Taluka Ratodero and inspected the newly-built houses for flood victims.

He was accompanied by PPP Women’s Wing Central President Faryal Talpur and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

On this occasion, Bilawal distributed ownership papers of the newly-built houses to the flood-affected people.

As the project envisages construction of 122,000 houses for the flood victims, SPHF CEO Khalid Mahmood Sheikh said that construction work on 90,000 has already begun.

According to a survey, the Sindh government has distributed thousands of solar kits containing bulbs, fans, inverters, batteries and cables among the deserving people under the Benazir Income Support Programme, SRSO CEO Dethal Kalhoro said during a briefing.

Also during his visit to Rahoja village, Bilawal had an interesting conversation with a young student.

“What do you want to become when you grow up?” Bilawal asked sixth grade student Hamza Ali. “I want to become a pilot when I grow up,” Hamza replied.

Bilawal asked, “You know how our pilots shot down Indian warplanes? You should become a pilot and shoot down enemy planes.”