Sutlej river: High flood in Ganda Singhwala, moderate in Sulemanki Headworks

LAHORE: A high level of flooding is in Ganda Singhwala besides moderate level of flooding in Sulemanki Headworks in the Sutlej River. Due to the flooding, several more areas in Kasur have been submerged, resulting in thousands of hectares of crops being destroyed.

There is also low-level flooding in the Ravi River, low-level flooding in Ubaro, various areas of Ronti Kachha have also been flooded and residents of the area have started moving to safer places.

Agricultural land has been submerged due to flooding in the Bhimber Nallah near Gujrat. There is also low-level flooding at Marala and Khanki. There is moderate flooding at Guddu and Sukkur Barrage in the Indus River.

There is a low-level flood situation in Nala Ek, Bayan and Basantar. In addition, flash flooding has also been feared in the riverbeds of Dera Ghazi Khan.

The inflow of water at Ganda Singh was recorded at 122,326 meters, water was reported everywhere in Lakha Saldera, Rahim Shah and Gahi Shah, Chishtian Sahoka Road was also flooded, hundreds of families and livestock were submerged in the water, the administration has intensified relief operations.

There is moderate flooding at Guddu and Sukkur Barrage. The inflow of water at Guddu is 514,800 cusecs, while the inflow at Sukkur Barrage is 488,000 cusecs.

The latest statistics on the country’s rivers and water reservoirs have also been released, according to which the water storage in three major dams has reached 11.56 million acre feet.

According to a WAPDA spokesperson, the water storage in Tarbela Dam is 5.682 million acre feet, in Mangla Dam it is 5.620 million acre feet, and in Chashma Barrage it is 258 thousand acre feet.

The water inflow into the Indus River at Tarbela is 231,800 cusecs, the water inflow into the Jhelum River at Mangla is 38,400 cusecs, the water inflow into the Chashma Barrage is 284,900 cusecs. The water inflow into the Chenab River at Head Marala is 127,900 cusecs, while the water inflow into the Kabul River at Nowshera is 46,400 cusecs.

Meanwhile, India has contacted Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty to inform it of possible flooding in the Tawi River. It is the first major communication regarding the flood situation after the Indo-Pak war.

