‘Gwadar-Karachi-Gwadar: exorbitant airfares’

This is apropos to a letter to the Editor titled above from this writer carried by the newspaper on Saturday and yesterday.

So the real question is:

Why is the Makran region still waiting?

Why are the passengers of Gwadar, Turbat, and the surrounding areas still being forced to travel long, difficult road journeys to Karachi for international flights?

It’s time to base international operations at Gwadar, making it a true regional hub, not just a symbolic CPEC point. With proper scheduling and government support, airlines can benefit from the untapped traffic, and the people of the region will finally get the air connectivity they rightfully deserve If cockpit crew flying time or landing limitations are likely to be exceeded, then one set of cockpit crew should already be arranged from Karachi station to operate the return sector. This practice is already being implemented on long-haul routes such as Islamabad–Beijing–Islamabad.

Jalil-Baloch (Gwadar)

