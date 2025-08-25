Gold price remains stable at Rs359,800

Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Monday. In the local market, gold price per tola remained at Rs359,800.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold also remained the same at Rs308,470.

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs359,800 after a gain of Rs4,100 during the day

The international rate of gold also remained unchanged today. The rate was at $3,371 per ounce (with a premium of $20), as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained at Rs4,121.