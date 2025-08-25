BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Gold price remains stable at Rs359,800

BR Web Desk Published 25 Aug, 2025 01:37pm

Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Monday. In the local market, gold price per tola remained at Rs359,800.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold also remained the same at Rs308,470.

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs359,800 after a gain of Rs4,100 during the day

The international rate of gold also remained unchanged today. The rate was at $3,371 per ounce (with a premium of $20), as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained at Rs4,121.

