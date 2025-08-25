BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 89.56 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
DCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 188.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.85%)
FCCL 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
GCIL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
HUBC 161.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
KEL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (13.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
MLCF 94.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.43%)
NBP 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
PAEL 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.47%)
POWER 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.41%)
PREMA 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
PTC 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 117.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
SSGC 40.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,059 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.37%)
BR30 43,116 Increased By 67.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 148,931 Decreased By -561.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 45,239 Decreased By -279.2 (-0.61%)
Aug 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NDMA issues flood alert for River Ravi over next 48 hours

  • Downstream releases, nullah discharges on Indian side, likely to elevate river flows
BR Web Desk Published August 25, 2025 Updated August 25, 2025 12:39pm

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has issued a flood alert for River Ravi over the next 48 hours, indicating a medium-level threat.

According to hydrological data, sustained moderate to heavy rainfall in the catchments of River Ravi and associated nullahs has resulted in increased inflows at Thein Dam, which has reached 1,717 feet (86% of its capacity).

Downstream releases from Thein Dam, combined with rising nullah discharges on the Indian side, are likely to further elevate river flows.

Consequently, medium to high flows are anticipated in nullahs originating from Pir Panjal Range, particularly Bein, Basantar, and Deg during the next 24 hours.

Currently, River Ravi at Kot Naina is discharging 64,000 cusecs and may cause low to medium floods at Jassar within 24 hours, with potential to escalate to high flood levels if additional spillway releases occur along with continued rainfall activity till August 27.

India has exclusive rights to the water of Ravi: govt

Residents of low-lying and flood-prone areas along River Ravi and its nullahs are advised to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel near riverbanks, and follow official flood warnings through TV, radio, mobile alerts and Pak NDMA Disaster Alert mobile application.

Local authorities may issue evacuation instructions, and people are urged to identify safe routes and secure household valuables, livestock, and agricultural assets. Communities are advised to keep emergency kits ready with food, water, and medical supplies for 3 to 5 days, and strictly avoid crossing causeways, low bridges, or flooded roads.

The NDMA has instructed concerned authorities and emergency services to stay on high alert to ensure timely response to any flood-related incidents.

The NDMA said it is closely monitoring the situation through NEOC and coordinating with Provincial and District Disaster Management Authorities to ensure timely response and preparedness.

Floods in Pakistan Flood in rivers flood in River Ravi NDMA flood alert

Comments

200 characters

NDMA issues flood alert for River Ravi over next 48 hours

PSX falls amid rollover, KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

World Bank approves $47.9mn grant to strengthen education in Punjab

Cashless Economy Initiative 2025: Pakistan govt orders independent audit

Interior minister vows to ensure foolproof security of trains, railway tracks

Pakistan’s NLC, DP World deliver first commercial cargo to Tajikistan

Sindh Agricultural Income Tax Rules 2025 issued: SRB registration now a must for agri income holders

Fatima Sana named captain as Pakistan announce squad for Women’s World Cup

Gold price remains stable at Rs359,800

Oil prices climb after Ukraine attacks hit Russian energy sites

Read more stories